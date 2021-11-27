The 13th Annual Crafty

to

Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331

Kick off your holiday shopping with Crafty Mart! 70+ handmade makers on two floors of Bounce Innovation Hub. Plus DIY craft workshops, gift wrapping station, live music, food and drink, raffles and more! Free admission, free parking.

Info

Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
3305242872
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - The 13th Annual Crafty - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - The 13th Annual Crafty - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - The 13th Annual Crafty - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - The 13th Annual Crafty - 2021-11-27 11:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Monday

November 8, 2021

Tuesday

November 9, 2021

Wednesday

November 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required