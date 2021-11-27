Kick off your holiday shopping with Crafty Mart! 70+ handmade makers on two floors of Bounce Innovation Hub. Plus DIY craft workshops, gift wrapping station, live music, food and drink, raffles and more! Free admission, free parking.
The 13th Annual Crafty
to
Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331
Bounce Innovation Hub 526 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44331
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
Monday
Tuesday
-
Business & Career Events in The 330Cannabis Marketing – Celebrating Creative Constraints
-
Wednesday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: