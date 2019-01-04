“Bent”

In 1934 Berlin, homosexuals were ranked lower than the Jews. Following the Night of Long Knives, “Bent” follows the story of Max and Rudy as they attempt to survive in 1930s Berlin as avowed homosexuals. Once in the concentration camp, Max builds a relationship with Horst, a proud “pink triangle.” The story unfolds as these prisoners attempt to survive and love in Dachau. Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, 324 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton. $15. For tickets and showtimes, visit avenuearts.org.