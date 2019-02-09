14th Annual Rock the Foundation

The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation (CMBF) will host its 14th Rock the Foundation signature event on Saturday, February 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. at the Music Box Supper Club on the West Bank of the Flats. This year’s theme, “A Landmark Celebration”, acknowledges Cleveland’s iconic skyline while raising additional funds to support the award-winning pro bono initiatives in the Cleveland community.

During the VIP reception, the Bar Foundation will present the “Richard W. Pogue Award for Excellence in Community Leadership and Engagement” to Karen Paganini, President & Chief Operating Officer of The K & D Group. Paganini is the fourth recipient of the award, joining Chris Connor (2016), Beth Mooney (2017), and Frank Sullivan (2018).

VIP Tickets: $250

Main Event: $150