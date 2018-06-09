14th annual Rubber City Road Rally: Diamonds, Matches & sWine

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320

Join Summit County Historical Society for this annual event. The rally route starts at the Perkins Stone Mansion and ends at the Piggery at Anna Dean Farm in Barberton. Guests participating in the Road Rally are requested to arrive by 3:30 p.m. and dinner guests may arrive at 5:15 p.m. Admission price includes an open bar, dinner, dessert and optional road rally participation. Summit County Historical Society, 550 Copley Road, Akron. 3:30-10 p.m. $100 and up. summithistory.org

The Summit County Historical Society 550 Copley Rd., Akron, Ohio 44320
