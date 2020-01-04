The troupe provides an interactive comedy experience where brave volunteers may find themselves onstage being serenaded or used as props by the cast. Shows are suitable for audiences ages 13 and over. Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $5. pnrimprov.org
Point of No Return Improv
Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223
