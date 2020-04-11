The troupe provides an interactive comedy experience where brave volunteers may find themselves onstage being serenaded or used as props by the cast. Shows are suitable for audiences ages 13 and over. Quirk Cultural Center, 1201 Grant Ave., Cuyahoga Falls. 7:30 p.m. $5. pnrimprov.org
Point of No Return Improv
Quirk Cultural Center 1201 Grant Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatShakespeare’s “Love’s Labour’s Lost”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Sister Act”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & ThatBallet Excel Ohio presents “The Snow Queen”
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Styx This & ThatDennis DeYoung: “The Grand Illusion 40th Anniversary Album Tour”
-
Saturday
-
Outdoor Activities SportsAmerica's Boating Course: One Day
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatCountryside Winter Farmers' Market
-
-
Health & WellnessGetting Unstuck
-
Sunday
-
Events in Peninsula Festivals & Fairs Outdoor ActivitiesMaple Sugar Festival 2020
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatOpen Studio: Mandala Art
-
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Kids & FamilyMaple Sugar Festival & Pancake Breakfest
-
-
Theater & DanceThe Thanksgiving Play
-
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink Home & GardenCooking with Cabinet-S-Top: Soups
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicSober Seventeenth
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“The Whale”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: