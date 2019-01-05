Pokemon in the Parks Hike

to Google Calendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Hike along Cherry Lane Trail to learn about Pokemon and their real-life counterparts while playing Pokemon Go. Bring a device capable of playing Pokemon Go with the app installed. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
to Google Calendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00 iCalendar - Pokemon in the Parks Hike - 2019-01-05 13:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Monday

January 7, 2019

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail