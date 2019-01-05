Hike along Cherry Lane Trail to learn about Pokemon and their real-life counterparts while playing Pokemon Go. Bring a device capable of playing Pokemon Go with the app installed. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 1-2:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Pokemon in the Parks Hike
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Campfire Area 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Charity & FundraisersNominations Being Accepted for Teen Changemakers Awards
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Sports This & ThatIntro to Archery for Kids or Adults
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGirls to the Front: Women Artists in the Akron Art Museum and Beyond
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkGame Night
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatPokemon in the Parks Hike
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAmateur Photography Exhibit Reception
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Tuesday
-
Cardio Hike Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatCardio Hike
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre