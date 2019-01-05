Preteen/Teen Night: Henna Body Art

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Preteens and teens ages 11 to 16, come to the studio and learn about the art, history and culture of henna body art, a temporary body art used since antiquity. Preteen and teen night is a great way for young people to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313
