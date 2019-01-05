Preteen/Teen Night: Henna Body Art

Preteens and teens ages 11 to 16, come to the studio and learn about the art, history and culture of henna body art, a temporary body art used since antiquity. Preteen and teen night is a great way for young people to get together, relax and be creative in a fun, safe atmosphere. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Suite A, Akron. 6:30-8:30 p.m. $20. akronartworks.com