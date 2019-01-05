The Club @ the Civic Presents: Kim Richey

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Willing to follow where the music leads, Richey has landed in Los Angeles, Nashville and London, to name a few. She’s attracted a coterie of top-shelf genre-definers such as Jason Isbell, Trisha Yearwood, Chuck Prophet, My Morning Jacket’s Carl Broemel and Wilco’s Pat Sansone for her critically lauded projects. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. akroncivic.com

Akron Civic Theatre 182 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
