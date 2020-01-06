Songwriter Summit

to Google Calendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00

Elks Club 2555 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223

1/6 Songwriter Summit% Come to watch, join in on the discussions, and you're more than welcome to share a song you've written. Please bring 30 copies of your lyrics so others can follow along. Join this friendly and welcoming group of songwriters that like to share their songs. Elk Lodge, 2555 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls. 7-9 p.m. Free. summitcountycalendar.com/event/Attention-Songwriter

Info

Elks Club 2555 State Road, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00 iCalendar - Songwriter Summit - 2020-01-06 19:00:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 2, 2020

Friday

January 3, 2020

Saturday

January 4, 2020

Sunday

January 5, 2020

Monday

January 6, 2020

Tuesday

January 7, 2020

Wednesday

January 8, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser