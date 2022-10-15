16th Annual Achieving Dreams Celebration Gala - Celebrating 20 Years of Success

About

Project GRAD Akron will host our 16th Annual Achieving Dreams Celebration Gala on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the John S. Knight Convention Center in downtown Akron, Ohio.

Event Chairpersons: Jacqueline Silas-Butler & Pamela R. Valentine

Format: This year's theme is "Celebrating 20 Years of Success." The Gala will include a reception, dinner, Champion of GRAD awards program, a special guest speaker, on-line auction, raffles, and other surprises throughout the evening.

The Gala will begin at 6:00 p.m. All tickets and/or sponsorship packages are tax deductible.