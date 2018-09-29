16th Annual FirstEnergy Akron Marathon, Half Marathon & Team Relay

Akron Municipal Court 217 South High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

The marquee event of the Akron Children's Hospital Akron Marathon Race Series, this world-renown race presented by FirstEnergy Corporation features the ultimate running experience throughout Akron's neighborhoods and downtown, finishing with the signature Finisher Festival on the field. Race begins at 217 S. High St. and ends at Canal Park Stadium, 300 S. Main St., Akron. 7 a.m. $55.-$120. To register, visit akronmarathon.org

Akron Municipal Court 217 South High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
