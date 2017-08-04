172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY

to Google Calendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00 iCalendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00

Medina County Fairgrounds 710 West Smith Road, Medina, Ohio

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30

Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment

Featured Event: Yes

Link: https://www.medina-fair.com/resource/category-865ca542-2c72-4d1a-adac-56061f573562.aspx

8:30 AM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair &amp; Open Class Dairy Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

9:00 AM&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse &amp; Pony Dressage Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

9:00 AM&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Dairy Goat Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Swine Arena

9:00 AM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Open to the World Draft Horse &amp; Pony Hitch Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Grandstand&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; <strong>Sponsored by CMP Transportation &amp; Friends of Dean Woodward</strong>

12-8 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Grade Money&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Fair Office

1:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Open Class Beef Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

1:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Medina Squares (Square Dancing)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

2:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Dog Herding Demo &nbsp;&nbsp; Pepsi Bldg.

2:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Chicken Agility&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Back of Barn 35

3:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse &amp; Pony Championship Show&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Horse Arena

3:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Fair Board Activity–Calico Critters&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Open Sheep Barn

4:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Bill March (Music)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

6:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Jr. Livestock Sale—Poultry &amp; Rabbits&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Show Arena

6:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; Dog Herding Demo&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pepsi Bldg.

7:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp; <strong>OLD IRON DEMO DERBY&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Grandstand</strong><br /><strong>Sponsor: Medina Auto Mall</strong>

8:00 PM&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; The Diamond Project (Neil Diamond Tribute)&nbsp;&nbsp;&nbsp; Pavilion

<strong>Sponsor of the Day: APPC Plumbing Services</strong>

Agriculture Tent/The Entertainment Area features hands-on

family activities from 3:00-6pm that help you experience Medina

County’s great historical agricultural heritage, <strong>sponsored by The Medina Farm Bureau</strong>. There will also be Pig Races Tuesday-Sunday with several free shows daily <strong>sponsored by The Gazette</strong>.

Info
Medina County Fairgrounds 710 West Smith Road, Medina, Ohio View Map
to Google Calendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00 iCalendar - 172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY - 2017-08-04 08:00:00

connect

 

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 2, 2017

Thursday

August 3, 2017

  • -

    Life Care Center of Medina, 2400 Columbia Road , Medina, Ohio 44256

Friday

August 4, 2017

Saturday

August 5, 2017

Sunday

August 6, 2017

Monday

August 7, 2017

  • -

    Medina Country Club, 5588 Wedgewood, Medina Ohio 44256

Tuesday

August 8, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search