172nd Medina County Fair: HERITAGE DAY

Audience: Adults,Children,Seniors,Teens

Cost: $6 Adults; $3 Ages 2-11 & Seniors; Free Under 2; Discount: 7 Admissions for $30

Event Type: Exhibit,Fairs & Festivals,Music & Entertainment

Featured Event: Yes

Link: https://www.medina-fair.com/resource/category-865ca542-2c72-4d1a-adac-56061f573562.aspx

8:30 AM Jr. Fair & Open Class Dairy Show Show Arena

9:00 AM Horse & Pony Dressage Show Horse Arena

9:00 AM Jr. Fair Dairy Goat Show Swine Arena

9:00 AM Open to the World Draft Horse & Pony Hitch Show Grandstand <strong>Sponsored by CMP Transportation & Friends of Dean Woodward</strong>

12-8 PM Grade Money Fair Office

1:00 PM Open Class Beef Show Show Arena

1:00 PM Medina Squares (Square Dancing) Pavilion

2:00 PM Dog Herding Demo Pepsi Bldg.

2:00 PM Chicken Agility Back of Barn 35

3:00 PM Horse & Pony Championship Show Horse Arena

3:00 PM Jr. Fair Board Activity–Calico Critters Open Sheep Barn

4:00 PM Bill March (Music) Pavilion

6:00 PM Jr. Livestock Sale—Poultry & Rabbits Show Arena

6:00 PM Dog Herding Demo Pepsi Bldg.

7:00 PM <strong>OLD IRON DEMO DERBY Grandstand</strong><br /><strong>Sponsor: Medina Auto Mall</strong>

8:00 PM The Diamond Project (Neil Diamond Tribute) Pavilion

<strong>Sponsor of the Day: APPC Plumbing Services</strong>

Agriculture Tent/The Entertainment Area features hands-on

family activities from 3:00-6pm that help you experience Medina

County’s great historical agricultural heritage, <strong>sponsored by The Medina Farm Bureau</strong>. There will also be Pig Races Tuesday-Sunday with several free shows daily <strong>sponsored by The Gazette</strong>.