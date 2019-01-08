Cardio Hike

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

Start your New Year's resolution off strong while hiking 4 miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome, but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

