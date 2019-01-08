Start your New Year's resolution off strong while hiking 4 miles at a vigorous pace with few, if any, rest stops. Beginners are welcome, but talk to your doctor before beginning a new exercise routine. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 10-11:30 a.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Cardio Hike
Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Charity & FundraisersNominations Being Accepted for Teen Changemakers Awards
-
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family Sports This & ThatIntro to Archery for Kids or Adults
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatGirls to the Front: Women Artists in the Akron Art Museum and Beyond
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkGame Night
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSchool Break Day Camps: Clay Exploration
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatPokemon in the Parks Hike
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatAmateur Photography Exhibit Reception
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Monday
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Tuesday
-
Cardio Hike Events in The 330 Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & ThatCardio Hike
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatGervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings
-
-
Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Bent”
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre