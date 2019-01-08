Join Gervasi at the Bistro for a fun and interactive experience in a casual, cozy balconette. A wine steward leads guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. Gervasi Vineyard, the Bistro, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 5:45-7:15 p.m. $16. gervasivineyard.com
Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
