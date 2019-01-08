Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings

to Google Calendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00 iCalendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Join Gervasi at the Bistro for a fun and interactive experience in a casual, cozy balconette. A wine steward leads guests through three wines paired with three appetizer bites. Make it an evening and enjoy dinner before or after the event. Reservations are recommended for dining. Gervasi Vineyard, the Bistro, 1700 55th St. NE, Canton. 5:45-7:15 p.m. $16. gervasivineyard.com

Info
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721 View Map
Events in The 330, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00 iCalendar - Gervasi’s Flights & Bites: Wine and Appetizer Pairings - 2019-01-08 17:45:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

January 2, 2019

Thursday

January 3, 2019

Friday

January 4, 2019

Saturday

January 5, 2019

Sunday

January 6, 2019

Monday

January 7, 2019

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail