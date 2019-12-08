SymphonyLand Strings

Zimmermann Symphony Center, Umstattd Performing Arts Hall 2331 17th St NW, City of Canton, Ohio 44708

This series of trio performances from the Canton Symphony Orchestra introduces students ages 3 to 6 to the world of the symphony in a fun, interactive way. Each performance is programmed around a children’s story book and features a different instrument family performing traditional orchestral repertoire. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. Free. For tickets and showtimes, visit cantonsymphony.org.

