SymphonyLand Strings

This series of trio performances from the Canton Symphony Orchestra introduces students ages 3 to 6 to the world of the symphony in a fun, interactive way. Each performance is programmed around a children’s story book and features a different instrument family performing traditional orchestral repertoire. Umstattd Performing Arts Hall, Zimmermann Symphony Center, 2323 17th St. NW, Canton. Free. For tickets and showtimes, visit cantonsymphony.org.