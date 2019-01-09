Voices in the Valley presents G.A.R. Grass Jam

Join the jam every second Tuesday for the Bluegrass Jam Night, hosted by Paul Kovac and David. All ages and skill levels are welcome and encouraged. You are welcome to bring your own food to munch on, and the bar is open. Listeners are also welcome. G.A.R. Hall, 1785 Main St., Peninsula. 7-9 p.m. $5 donations are appreciated. peninsulahistory.org