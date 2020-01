“Spring Awakening” presented by Millennial Theatre Project: A Blackbox Theatrical Experience

The winner of eight Tony Awards including best musical, “Spring Awakening” explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality and rock ‘n’ roll that exhilarates audiences. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. $20. For tickets and showtimes, visit akroncivic.com.