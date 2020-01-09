1/9-1/11 Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart% Composed in a particularly tumultuous time in Mozart’s life, the Piano Concerto No. 24 possesses a much darker, stormier nature than his previous concertos. A longtime favorite of Cleveland audiences, Yefim Bronfman is one of today's most acclaimed and admired artists. Severance Hall, Reinberger Chamber Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $21-$151. For tickets and showtimes, visit clevelandorchestra.com.