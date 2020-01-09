Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart

Google Calendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave , Akron, Ohio 44106

1/9-1/11 Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart% Composed in a particularly tumultuous time in Mozart’s life, the Piano Concerto No. 24 possesses a much darker, stormier nature than his previous concertos. A longtime favorite of Cleveland audiences, Yefim Bronfman is one of today's most acclaimed and admired artists. Severance Hall, Reinberger Chamber Hall, 11001 Euclid Ave., Cleveland. $21-$151. For tickets and showtimes, visit clevelandorchestra.com.

Info

Severance Hall 11001 Euclid Ave , Akron, Ohio 44106 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Severance Hall, This & That
Google Calendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00 iCalendar - Cleveland Orchestra: Bronfman Plays Mozart - 2020-01-09 19:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Monday

January 13, 2020

Tuesday

January 14, 2020

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser