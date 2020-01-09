Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band

to Google Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

This event combines a concert in the museum auditorium by a great local band with a micro-residency of a local artist in the lobby, with buskers setting the vibe in the galleries. Thursdays each week, there is a surprise pop up activity or performance. Registration required. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. akronartmuseum.org

Info

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, This & That
to Google Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00 iCalendar - Midwinter Blues & Other Tunes: Cory Grinder Band - 2020-01-09 17:30:00

Tags

Subscribe right rail

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

January 9, 2020

Friday

January 10, 2020

Saturday

January 11, 2020

Sunday

January 12, 2020

Monday

January 13, 2020

Tuesday

January 14, 2020

Wednesday

January 15, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

330 Homes Teaser