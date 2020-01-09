Akron Art Museum After Work: Museum Escape Room

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Bring a little color to your January with the museum’s new escape room game. Grab some friends or go on a solo adventure to complete a series of challenges that help you escape from the galleries. Once you’ve escaped, you can celebrate your victory with a drink and snack at the cafe. Akron Art Museum, 1 S. High St., Akron. 5:30-8 p.m. $12, free for members. akronartmuseum.org

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
