2018-2019 Free Concert Series: Paul Kovac’s Big Grass Band

 Held in the historic FCC Meetinghouse, guests will enjoy the elegant setting while reveling in this unique bluegrass performance. Paul Kovac caught the Bluegrass bug while in his teens, learning to play banjo, guitar and mandolin. The goal of First’s Church’s concert series is to enrich the life of the community through the performance of live music. All performances in the concert series are offered to the public at no charge and require no reservations. Free parking is available on site. First Congregational Church of Akron, 292 E. Market St., Akron. 7-9 p.m. Free. akronfcc.org

