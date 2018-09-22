2018 Canal Park Festival of Beers

Come down to the ballpark and sample 140 craft beers from more than 60 breweries. Enjoy delicious ballpark fare and relax with friends in the outfield. Admission includes a commemorative glass and 15 sampling tickets. This event is presented by Goose Island. Canal Park Stadium, 300 S. Main St., Akron. 4-7 p.m. $30-$35. For details, visit akronrubberducks.com