2019 Akron Home & Garden Show

The Akron Home and Garden Show features the latest products and ideas that local homeowners can use for their next home and garden project.

For 25 years the Akron Home and Garden Show has featured an exposition where local homeowners can find the latest products and ideas for their next home and garden project.Homeowners can look towards experts to help create their dream homes; home improvement experts to fix the wear and tear of a Northeast Ohio winter; landscapers to make their yards bloom and thrive; and want fantastic new ideas to update and upgrade the interior and exteriors of their beloved homes.No matter what the day, the John S. Knight Center will transform to a wonderful oasis from the winter cold.

Visit the 2019 Akron Home and Garden Show website for more information!