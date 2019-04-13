2019 Canton Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show
St. George Serbian Center 4667 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatTuesday Musical presents Calidore Quartet with Inon Barnatan, Piano
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre
Thursday
-
Business & CareerWomen2Women Breakfast
-
-
Food & DrinkParma Area Pizza Bake Off
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsArtist Talk - Chris Sickels of Red Nose Studio
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Health & Wellness This & ThatIntro to Aromatherapy & Free Wellness Scans
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Theater & DanceA Christmas Story
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Scott Paris
-
Sunday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatBird in Hand
-
-
Theater & DanceA Christmas Story
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJim Ballard and The Strangs
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Tartuffe” by Moliere
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & That“Almost, Maine”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & That“Inside Outside: Colors of Experience” Opening Reception
-
Avenue Arts Marketplace & Theatre, The Kathleen Howland Theatre