2019 Canton Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Canton Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-04-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Canton Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-04-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Canton Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-04-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Canton Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-04-13 10:00:00

St. George Serbian Center 4667 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 22, 2019

Wednesday

January 23, 2019

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail