2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

St. George Serbian Center 4667 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720

2019 Canton Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Cross that holiday shopping off your to-do list! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand provided by the venue. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Flashes of Hope. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information!

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

St. George Serbian Center 4667 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720 View Map
Art & Exhibitions
440-277-8794
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Columbus Winter Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-12-07 10:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

September 17, 2019

Wednesday

September 18, 2019

Thursday

September 19, 2019

Friday

September 20, 2019

Saturday

September 21, 2019

  • Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Health & Wellness Kids & Family This & That

    -

    Akron Civic Theatre

Sunday

September 22, 2019

Monday

September 23, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail