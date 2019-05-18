2019 Fairlawn Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

to Google Calendar - 2019 Fairlawn Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2019 Fairlawn Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2019 Fairlawn Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - 2019 Fairlawn Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show - 2019-05-18 10:00:00

St. George Fellowship Center 3204 Ridgewood Rd, Akron, Ohio 44333

restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

February 13, 2019

Thursday

February 14, 2019

Friday

February 15, 2019

Saturday

February 16, 2019

Sunday

February 17, 2019

Monday

February 18, 2019

Tuesday

February 19, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail