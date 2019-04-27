2019 Medina Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Medina Community Recreation Center 885 Weymouth Rd., Akron, Ohio 44256

2019 Medina Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Join us at our newest show launching this spring! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal Protective League. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Medina Community Recreation Center

885 Weymouth Rd.

Medina, OH 44256

DATE: Saturday, April 27, 2019

TIME:

10:00am-5:00pm

