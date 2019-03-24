2019 NorthEast Ohio PierogiFest

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702

DO YOU LOVE POLISH FOOD? Join us for the 2019 Northeast PierogiFest! This is an indoor event with ample FREE parking in the adjoining parking structure. This fun and flavorful event features:

• the delicious food of multiple restaurants and caterers

• a juried Golden Pierogi Competition, awarding top honors for best pierogi to one of our participating food establishments

• Polka music and contemporary sounds performed live

• Authentic Polish dancers

• A cash bar offering beer, wine and other libations

• An extensive shopping bazaar featuring 50 crafters, artisans and vendors from throughout northeast Ohio

• A special appearance by Spongebob Squarepants for the kids

• A kids' DIY craft area - free with admission

• Door prizes and giveaway

• and much more...

Pricing:

In ADVANCE: $10 for Adults; $8 Children 6-15 & Seniors 65+

At THE DOOR: $12 for Adults; $9 Children 6-15 & Seniors 65+

*All paid tickets receive $5 in food vouchers towards your initial purchase of food with any of our participating food vendors.

Info

Cultural Center for the Arts 1001 Market Ave. N, Akron, Ohio 44702 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
888-504-8103
please enable javascript to view
