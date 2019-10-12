2019 SOLON FALL FESTIVAL

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139

Join us as we celebrate the best that the fall season has to offer. The 2nd annual Solon Fall Festival will feature a day full of fall family fun. There will be pumpkin decorating, pie baking contest, hayrides, football skills competition, music, backyard games, food trucks, and much more. The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show has been asked to be a part of this event and host a pop-up market within the event. Don't miss out on the fun! This event is currently accepting artisan/crafters/farmer's market and food truck vendors. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email specialevents@solonohio.org to apply.

For more information about the Solon Fall Festival and the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

DATE: Saturday, October 12, 2019

TIME: 10:00am-4:00pm

Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs
440-227-8794
