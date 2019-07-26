2019 SOLON HOME DAYS

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139

2019 SOLON HOME DAYS

Solon Home Days is the City of Solon's weekend long annual city festival held in July. Rides, food, vendors, music and entertainment. Fun for all ages! The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows have been asked to bring a handmade pop-up market as part of this year's festivities! Admission and parking is free on site! This event is still accepting vendors! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com to apply.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

DATE:

Friday-Sunday, July 26th, 27th and 28th (Avant-Garde Market on July 27th and 28th)

TIME:)

Hours: Saturday- 11:00am-6:00pm craft market hours

Hours: Sunday: 1:00pm-6:00pm craft market hours

Info

Subscribe right rail