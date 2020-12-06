Apply Now!

2020 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Time to finish up that holiday shopping! This event will feature a variety of artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Smiles for Sophie Forever.

Please note that masks are required to attend this event.

This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

or more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Emerald Event Center

33040 Just Imagine Dr.

Avon, OH 44011

DATE:

Sunday, December 6, 2020

TIME:

10:00am-5:00pm