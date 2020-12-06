Apply Now!
2020 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW
Time to finish up that holiday shopping! This event will feature a variety of artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Smiles for Sophie Forever.
Please note that masks are required to attend this event.
This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.
or more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!
LOCATION:
Emerald Event Center
33040 Just Imagine Dr.
Avon, OH 44011
DATE:
Sunday, December 6, 2020
TIME:
10:00am-5:00pm