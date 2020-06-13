2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST

to Google Calendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00

Beachcliff Market Square 19300 Detroit Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44116

Come hungry and come ready to shop for this summer's handmade fest and feast! This event will feature all your favorite restaurants from Beachcliff Market Square setting up outdoors for a taste of Beachcliff! In addition to delicious eats, this event will also feature a large handmade Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show artisan/crafter market with vendors selling their original items. Admission and parking is free on site! Perfect for a summer's day out! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Beachcliff Market Square

(in Burntwood Tavern back parking lot area by parking garage)

19304 Detroit Rd. Rocky River, OH 44116

DATE:

Saturday, June 13, 2020

TIME: 11:00am-4:00pm

Info

Beachcliff Market Square 19300 Detroit Rd. , Akron, Ohio 44116 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
4402278794
to Google Calendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00 iCalendar - 2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST - 2020-06-13 11:00:00
Subscribe right rail

330 Homes Teaser

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

March 11, 2020

Thursday

March 12, 2020

Friday

March 13, 2020

Saturday

March 14, 2020

Sunday

March 15, 2020

Monday

March 16, 2020

Tuesday

March 17, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button