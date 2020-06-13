2020 BEACHCLIFF HANDMADE FEST & FEAST

Come hungry and come ready to shop for this summer's handmade fest and feast! This event will feature all your favorite restaurants from Beachcliff Market Square setting up outdoors for a taste of Beachcliff! In addition to delicious eats, this event will also feature a large handmade Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show artisan/crafter market with vendors selling their original items. Admission and parking is free on site! Perfect for a summer's day out! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

LOCATION:

Beachcliff Market Square

(in Burntwood Tavern back parking lot area by parking garage)

19304 Detroit Rd. Rocky River, OH 44116

DATE:

Saturday, June 13, 2020

TIME: 11:00am-4:00pm