2020 Chagrin Falls Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Spring is here (hopefully!) Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this TWO DAY event! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal Protective League. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

​

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Federated Church- Family Life Center

16349 Chillicothe Road

Chagrin Falls, OH 44023

DATES:

Saturday March 21st, 2020

Sunday- March 22nd, 2020

TIMES:

SAT- 10:00AM-5:00PM

SUN- 11:00AM-5:00PM