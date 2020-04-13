2020 Cleveland Dyngus Day Festival- DJ Kishka’s Art & Craft Market

This day-long event celebrates Cleveland’s hometown Polka heritage, and other Eastern European cultures thriving in Northeast Ohio! This is the 10th year for this annual festival that draws in over 40,000 in foot traffic! This year’s festival will host Polka bands, delicious authentic Polish food and beer, a designated family area, Dyngus Day Parade, Entertainment, the Miss Dyngus Day pageant, Lolly the Trolly free rides, and an Avant-Garde Artisan & Crafter Market. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

Please note that the above referenced email account (becki@ag-shows.com) is the only email account associated with this show line and the phone number 440-227-8794 is the only phone number associated with this show line. Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows do not use PayPal or Venmo for any type of registration, unless the vendor themselves requests to send their payment in this way. Unfortunately in this day and age of online payments and social media, scammers have been taking advantage of vendors of various show lines posing as event organizers and taking payments through PayPal and Venmo, these are NOT organizers, they are scammers. Please protect yourself for any show you register for, and make sure your organizer is credible and legit.

LOCATION:

On Detroit Ave and West 58th St. (Detroit Shoreway area)

Neighborhoods Participating: Ohio City, Tremont, Hingetown and Gordon Square

Cleveland, OH 44102

DATE:

Monday, April 13, 2020

TIME:

10:00am-9:30pm (craft market goes till 7:00pm)