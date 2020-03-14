2020 Rocky River Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd. , Rocky River, Ohio 44116

Spring is here (hopefully!) Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! Join us this spring for our annual Rocky River spring event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Wigs for Kids. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Rocky River Memorial Hall 21016 Hilliard Blvd. , Rocky River, Ohio 44116
Art & Exhibitions
4402278794
