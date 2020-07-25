2020 SOLON HOME DAYS

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139

Solon Home Days is the City of Solon's weekend long annual city festival held in July. Family fun, food, vendors, and music! Fun for all ages! The Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows have been asked again to bring a handmade pop-up market as part of this year's festivities! Admission and parking is free on site! This event is still accepting vendors. Please email specialevents@solonohio.org for more information.

LOCATION:

Solon Community Park

6679 SOM Center Rd.

Solon, OH 44139

DATE:

Saturday and Sunday, July 25th and 26th, 2020

TIME:

Saturday- 12:00pm-8:00pm

Sunday- 1:00pm-7:00p

Solon Community Park 6679 SOM Center Rd., Akron, Ohio 44139 View Map
4402278794
