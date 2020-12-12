2020 SOLON HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET

Another fun city-wide Solon event that is free to the public! Celebrate the holiday season while shopping local! This handmade market will be organized by the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show team and feature artists and crafters selling their original items!

Free admission to the public! This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information. Masks are required!

