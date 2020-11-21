2020 STRONGSVILLE FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Get in a holiday state of mind and start your shopping early! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will also have a full concessions stand on site. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Project Night Night.

This show is currently taking vendors, for more information please email Becki@ag-shows.com and visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and LinkedIn.

**Please note if social distancing measures are still in place, this show will not proceed until these recommendations are lifted. Please visit our website as the show approaches for event updates on the status of this event.**

LOCATION:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

DATE:

Saturday & Sunday- November 21st and 22nd, 2020

TIME:

10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday

11:00am-5:00pm on Sunday