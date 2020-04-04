2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show

2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

Spring is here (hopefully!) Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! Join us this spring for our annual Rocky River spring event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, Wigs for Kids. This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

Please note that the above referenced email account (becki@ag-shows.com) is the only email account associated with this show line and the phone number 440-227-8794 is the only phone number associated with this show line. Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows do not use PayPal or Venmo for any type of registration, unless the vendor themselves requests to send their payment in this way. Unfortunately in this day and age of online payments and social media, scammers have been taking advantage of vendors of various show lines posing as event organizers and taking payments through PayPal and Venmo, these are NOT organizers, they are scammers. Please protect yourself for any show you register for, and make sure your organizer is credible and legit.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center

18100 Royalton Rd.

Strongsville, OH 44136

DATES:

Saturday & Sunday- April 4th and 5th, 2020

TIMES:

10:00am-5:00pm on Saturday

11:00am-5:00pm on Sunday