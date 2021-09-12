2021 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

We had so much fun with our outdoor market that we are doing it again this year! Join us for a pop-up handmade market featuring 30 handmade artisan and crafters selling their items! Shop local, shop small and support your local makers! Free admission to the public!

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!