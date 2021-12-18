2021 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

2021 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Last show of the season! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Smiles for Sophie Forever. This show is currently accepting vendors.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

Emerald Event Center

33040 Just Imagine Dr.

Avon, OH 44011

DATE:

Saturday, December 18, 2021

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
