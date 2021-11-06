Apply Now!

2021 FAIRLAWN FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Get a jump start on holiday shopping! Enjoy the change of seasons and come shop with us! This event will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit the local non-profit, the Cleveland Animal Protective League.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

LOCATION:

St. George's Fellowship Centre

3204 Ridgewood Rd.

Fairlawn, OH 44333

DATE:

Saturday, November 6, 2021

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm