Celebrate the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's newest inductees, including Warren native Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters, with this exhibit that features the musicians' gear. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., Cleveland. rockhall.com/inductions
"2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Exhibit"
to
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 1100 Rock and Roll Blvd., City of Cleveland, Ohio
Thursday
-
