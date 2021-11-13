Apply Now!

2021 ROCKY RIVER FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW

Tis' the season to shop! Join us this fall for our annual Rocky River fall event! This large show will feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful venue! The show will also be catered with a full concession stand. Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free. A portion of proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Karen Foundation for MS.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

LOCATION:

Rocky River Memorial Hall (next to rec)

21016 Hilliard Blvd.

Rocky River, OH 44116

DATE:

Saturday and Sunday, November 13 & 14, 2021

TIME:

Saturday- 10:00am-4:00pm

Sunday- 11:00am-4:00pm