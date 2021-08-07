2021 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest

to

Crocker Park 159 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, Ohio 44145

Join us as we launch our second handmade festival featuring live music (three bands!), food trucks and a large handmade market! This event is the perfect summer event. Spend the day shopping Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show handmade artisans and crafters while enjoying a bite to eat and live entertainment! Admission and parking is free on site!

This show is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

Crocker Park 159 Crocker Park Blvd, Westlake, Ohio 44145
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
4402278794
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - 2021 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2021-08-07 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2021 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2021-08-07 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2021 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2021-08-07 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2021 Shop & Rock Handmade Fest - 2021-08-07 11:00:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

June 8, 2021

Wednesday

June 9, 2021

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail