Solon Community Center Gymnasium 35000 Portz Parkway , Akron, Ohio 44139

2021 SOLON HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET

Another fun city-wide Solon event that is free to the public! Celebrate the holiday season while shopping local! This handmade market will be organized by the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show team and feature artists and crafters selling their original items! This show is currently accepting vendors. Free admission to the public! This show is currently accepting vendors.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com.

LOCATION:

City of Solon Recreation Center

35000 Portz Parkway

Solon, OH 44139

DATE:

Saturday, December 11, 2021

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm

