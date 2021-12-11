Apply Now!

2021 SOLON HOMETOWN HOLIDAY MARKET

Another fun city-wide Solon event that is free to the public! Celebrate the holiday season while shopping local! This handmade market will be organized by the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show team and feature artists and crafters selling their original items! This show is currently accepting vendors. Free admission to the public! This show is currently accepting vendors.

LOCATION:

City of Solon Recreation Center

35000 Portz Parkway

Solon, OH 44139

DATE:

Saturday, December 11, 2021

TIME:

10:00am-4:00pm