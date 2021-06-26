2021 Stow Strong Celebration

to

Stow City Hall 3760 Darrow Road, Akron, Ohio

Celebrate the teachers, administrators, staff and students of Stow-Munroe Falls School District with a week of community activities, including a community picnic, a parade, a morning run and more. Times and locations of events vary. stowohio.org

Info

Stow City Hall 3760 Darrow Road, Akron, Ohio
Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - 2021 Stow Strong Celebration - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2021 Stow Strong Celebration - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2021 Stow Strong Celebration - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2021 Stow Strong Celebration - 2021-06-26 07:30:00 ical

Tags

Homes Summer 21

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Calendar of events

Thursday

June 24, 2021

Friday

June 25, 2021

Saturday

June 26, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required