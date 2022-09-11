2022 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

to

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

Apply Now!

2022 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW!

We had so much fun with our outdoor market that we are doing it again this year! Join us for a pop-up handmade market featuring 30 handmade artisan and crafters selling their items! Shop local, shop small and support your local makers! Free admission to the public!

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art & Craft Shows, please visit www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011
Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - 2022 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - 2022 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - 2022 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - 2022 AVON FALL AVANT-GARDE ART & CRAFT SHOW! - 2022-09-11 10:00:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Wednesday

June 8, 2022

Thursday

June 9, 2022

Friday

June 10, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix