Get a jump start on holiday shopping Black Friday weekend! This large show will
feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful
venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will
also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of
proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Smiles for Sophie Forever.
This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for
more information.
