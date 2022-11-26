2022 AVON WINTER AVANT-GARDE ART &amp; CRAFT SHOW!

to

Emerald Event Center 33040 Just Imagine Dr., Avon, Ohio 44011

Get a jump start on holiday shopping Black Friday weekend! This large show will

feature artists and crafters selling their original handmade items at this beautiful

venue! Admission is $3 to the public, children under 12 are free! This event will

also have a full concessions stand on site provided by the venue. A portion of

proceeds will benefit local non-profit, the Smiles for Sophie Forever.

This event is currently accepting vendors. Please email becki@ag-shows.com for

more information.

For more information about the Avant-Garde Art &amp; Craft Shows, please visit

www.avantgardeshows.com. Also, become a fan and follow us on Facebook,

Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn!

Info

